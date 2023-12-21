When Cooper Kupp hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 16 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp has put together a 658-yard campaign thus far (65.8 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 49 passes on 77 targets.

Kupp has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 2 48 0 Week 11 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 3 18 0 Week 13 Browns 8 6 39 1 Week 14 @Ravens 10 8 115 1 Week 15 Commanders 8 8 111 1

