Cooper Kupp has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Saints give up 185.4 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Kupp has recorded 658 receiving yards (65.8 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 49 balls out of 77 targets this campaign.

Kupp vs. the Saints

Kupp vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 15 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The 185.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Saints have conceded 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth in the NFL.

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 73.5 (-115)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of 10 games this season.

Kupp has 15.7% of his team's target share (77 targets on 491 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.5 yards per target (40th in NFL play), racking up 658 yards on 77 passes thrown his way.

Kupp has posted a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.8% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Kupp has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 8 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

