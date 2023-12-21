The Anaheim Ducks, including Cam Fowler, take the ice Thursday versus the Calgary Flames at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Fowler intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cam Fowler vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 31 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Fowler has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fowler has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Fowler's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Fowler Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 4 15 Points 3 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

