The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Cam Fowler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Fowler has picked up eight assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

