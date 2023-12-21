Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 21?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McGinn stats and insights
- McGinn has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- McGinn has zero points on the power play.
- McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McGinn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|8:49
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.