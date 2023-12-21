The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McGinn stats and insights

  • McGinn has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • McGinn has zero points on the power play.
  • McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:49 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.