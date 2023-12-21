The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

McGinn has zero points on the power play.

McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

McGinn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:29 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:59 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:49 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

