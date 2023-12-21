Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 21?
Can we count on Brett Leason lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- Leason's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
