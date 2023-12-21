Should you bet on Ben Skowronek hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek's stat line shows six receptions for 44 yards and one score. He posts 4 yards receiving per game.

Skowronek, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

