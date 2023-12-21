Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns will go head to head when the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) at Target Center on Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Anthony Davis vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 1227.6 998.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.1 38.4 Fantasy Rank 25 6

Anthony Davis vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.5 boards and 2.9 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.

The Lakers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.9 (15th in NBA).

Los Angeles grabs 44.3 rebounds per game (12th in league), compared to the 45 of its opponents.

The Lakers make 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.4 fewer than their opponents.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.7 per game (20th in league) and force 13.1 (18th in NBA).

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns is averaging 22.2 points, 3 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

The Timberwolves have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.5 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 106.7 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is collecting 45.2 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.3 per contest.

The Timberwolves connect on 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 37.9% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11 their opponents make while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.2 per game (24th in the league) and force 13.4 (13th in NBA play).

Anthony Davis vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 0.7 5.9 Usage Percentage 26.6% 26.9% True Shooting Pct 61.2% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 19.2% 16.1% Assist Pct 13.3% 14.5%

