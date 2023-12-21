Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Davis, in his most recent game, had 19 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 124-108 loss to the Bulls.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Davis, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.4 27.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.5 13.4 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.3 PRA -- 39.8 42.8 PR -- 36.9 40.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Davis has taken 16.9 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 17.3% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' Lakers average 103.3 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Conceding 106.7 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the best team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 24.2 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 37 38 17 0 0 2 1 3/3/2023 32 38 5 2 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.