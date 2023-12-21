The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn included, will play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Killorn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Killorn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In four of 21 games this season, Killorn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Killorn has a point in eight of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 21 games this year, Killorn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Killorn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Killorn has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 21 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

