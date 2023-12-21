When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alex Killorn find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Killorn stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 1 2 16:56 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.