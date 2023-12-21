Adam Henrique will be among those in action Thursday when his Anaheim Ducks face the Calgary Flames at Honda Center. Prop bets for Henrique in that upcoming Ducks-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Henrique has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Henrique has scored a goal in eight of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Henrique has a point in 14 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points three times.

Henrique has an assist in eight of 30 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that Henrique hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 1 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

