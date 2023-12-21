On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Henrique has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

On the power play, Henrique has accumulated four goals and three assists.

Henrique's shooting percentage is 20.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:19 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 3 0 20:37 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:55 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

