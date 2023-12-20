Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Merrimack Warriors vs. Holy Cross Crusaders
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- Venue: Hart Recreation Center
- Location: Worcester, Massachusetts
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Holy Cross
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Valparaiso Beacons vs. Stetson Hatters
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- Location: DeLand, Florida
How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Stetson
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
- Location: Burlington, Vermont
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Cougars vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Chicago State vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Eagles vs. North Florida Ospreys
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UNF Arena
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
How to Watch Winthrop vs. North Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany Great Danes vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
- Location: Amherst, Massachusetts
How to Watch Albany vs. UMass
- TV: NESN
UMBC Retrievers vs. American Eagles
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bender Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch UMBC vs. American
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
