The Los Angeles Kings, including Trevor Moore, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Moore has averaged 17:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Moore has a goal in 12 games this year out of 28 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 18 of 28 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Moore has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Moore has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 24 Points 2 15 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.