In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Trevor Moore to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.

On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and three assists.

Moore averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:58 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:51 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.