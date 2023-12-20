Can we count on Trevor Lewis scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:03 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:46 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:51 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:03 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

