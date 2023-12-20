Quinton Byfield will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Byfield available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Quinton Byfield vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Byfield has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 15:12 on the ice per game.

In six of 28 games this season Byfield has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Byfield has a point in 16 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Byfield hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Byfield having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 23 Points 1 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

