The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Quinton Byfield find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Byfield has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 11:29 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:53 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

