Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Fancy a wager on Dubois in the Kings-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In four of 28 games this season, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 28 games this year, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dubois' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Dubois having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 4 12 Points 3 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

