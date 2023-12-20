Pierre-Luc Dubois Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
Pierre-Luc Dubois will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Fancy a wager on Dubois in the Kings-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.
Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Dubois Season Stats Insights
- Dubois has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).
- In four of 28 games this season, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Dubois has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In six of 28 games this year, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Dubois' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Dubois having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Dubois Stats vs. the Kraken
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|1
