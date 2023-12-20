On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Pierre-Luc Dubois going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dubois stats and insights

  • In four of 28 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:20 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.