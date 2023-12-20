On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Pierre-Luc Dubois going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:20 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

