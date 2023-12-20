Will Pierre-Luc Dubois Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Pierre-Luc Dubois going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Dubois stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Dubois recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Home
|W 4-0
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
