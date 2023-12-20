Phillip Danault Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
The Los Angeles Kings, with Phillip Danault, are in action Wednesday versus the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Phillip Danault vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
|Kings vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Kraken Prediction
|Kings vs Kraken Player Props
|Kings vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Kings vs Kraken
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Danault Season Stats Insights
- Danault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:13 per game on the ice, is +6.
- In six of 28 games this season, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 15 of 28 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Danault has an assist in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Danault Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|5
|19
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|1
|12
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.