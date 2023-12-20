The Los Angeles Kings, with Phillip Danault, are in action Wednesday versus the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Phillip Danault vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:13 per game on the ice, is +6.

In six of 28 games this season, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 28 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Danault has an assist in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Danault Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 19 Points 3 7 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

