Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST
High school basketball action in Maui County, Hawaii is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lahainaluna High School at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 19
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maui High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 19
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
