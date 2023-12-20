For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Matt Roy a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:24 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

