The Washington Huskies (11-0) will look to continue an 11-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 11.4 more points per game (70.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (59.5).

Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.

The 77.1 points per game the Cardinals score are 31.5 more points than the Huskies give up (45.6).

Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.

Washington is 11-0 when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies' 46 shooting percentage from the field is only four higher than the Cardinals have given up.

Louisville Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 50 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.2 PTS, 50 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (18-for-45) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Washington Leaders

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Kentucky W 73-61 KFC Yum! Center 12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center 12/16/2023 @ UConn L 86-62 XL Center 12/20/2023 Washington - KFC Yum! Center 12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/4/2024 Duke - KFC Yum! Center

Washington Schedule