The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

James, in his last game, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine James' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.0 24.4 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 6.9 Assists 7.5 7.2 8.0 PRA -- 40 39.3 PR -- 32.8 31.3 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



LeBron James Insights vs. the Bulls

James has taken 17.7 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 18.1% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

James is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 13th in the NBA, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls have conceded 45.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have conceded 27.6 per game, 26th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 29th in the NBA, giving up 14.4 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 25 8 4 1 0 2 3/26/2023 30 19 8 3 0 0 0

