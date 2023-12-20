United Center is where the Chicago Bulls (11-17) and Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) will match up on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Nikola Vucevic and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Bulls and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Lakers fell to the Knicks 114-109. With 32 points, Davis was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 32 14 2 1 2 1 LeBron James 25 11 11 1 0 2 Austin Reaves 20 3 7 1 0 3

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gives the Lakers 24.6 points, 12.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 25 points, 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.8 points, 3.2 boards and 6.6 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Lakers get 14.9 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.2 12 2 1.1 1.7 0.4 LeBron James 22.2 6.3 7.4 1.4 0.4 2 Austin Reaves 16.6 4.1 4.6 0.6 0.1 2.3 D'Angelo Russell 12.2 2.3 6 1.2 0.2 1.7 Taurean Prince 11 3.2 1.9 1 0.3 3

