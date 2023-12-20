Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis, Nikola Vucevic and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Live Stream:

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.6 points Davis has scored per game this season is 3.9 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 7.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +132)

LeBron James is scoring 25.0 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 7.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

James has picked up 7.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 19.5-point prop total for Vucevic on Wednesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 16.7.

He has grabbed 10.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Vucevic averages 3.5 assists, equal to Wednesday's over/under.

Vucevic has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -156) 5.5 (Over: -104)

DeMar DeRozan has racked up 22.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

