The Chicago Bulls (11-17) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on December 20, 2023.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.

The Lakers average only 0.5 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls allow (113.3).

Los Angeles is 9-3 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers post 114.5 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles is giving up 105.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (120.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have performed worse in home games this season, sinking 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game and a 34.9% percentage away from home.

Lakers Injuries