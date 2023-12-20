How to Watch Anthony Davis, Lakers vs. the Bulls: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (11-17) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on December 20, 2023.
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info
|Lakers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Bulls Injury Report
|Lakers vs Bulls Prediction
|Lakers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Bulls Player Props
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.
- The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.
- The Lakers average only 0.5 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls allow (113.3).
- Los Angeles is 9-3 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers post 114.5 points per game at home, compared to 113.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- Los Angeles is giving up 105.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (120.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have performed worse in home games this season, sinking 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game and a 34.9% percentage away from home.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Back
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Knee
