Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lakers prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (11-17) at United Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers fell in their last game 114-109 against the Knicks on Monday. The Lakers got a team-high 32 points from Anthony Davis in the loss.

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Questionable Back 3.3 0.5 0.8

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Torrey Craig: Questionable (Foot), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

