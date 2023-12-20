The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 224.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 15 of 27 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 227.3 in its contests this year, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 13 (68.4%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 15 55.6% 113.8 223.7 113.5 226.8 229.5 Bulls 13 46.4% 109.9 223.7 113.3 226.8 220.4

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 14 opportunities on the road.

The Lakers average only 0.5 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls allow (113.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Lakers and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-16 5-4 12-15 Bulls 13-15 5-5 17-11

Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Lakers Bulls 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 9-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-3

