Lakers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 15 of 27 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 227.3 in its contests this year, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 13 (68.4%) of those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Lakers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info
|Lakers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Bulls Injury Report
|Lakers vs Bulls Prediction
|Lakers vs Bulls Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|15
|55.6%
|113.8
|223.7
|113.5
|226.8
|229.5
|Bulls
|13
|46.4%
|109.9
|223.7
|113.3
|226.8
|220.4
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 14 opportunities on the road.
- The Lakers average only 0.5 more points per game (113.8) than the Bulls allow (113.3).
- Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-16
|5-4
|12-15
|Bulls
|13-15
|5-5
|17-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Lakers
|Bulls
|113.8
|109.9
|17
|27
|7-5
|8-1
|9-3
|6-3
|113.5
|113.3
|14
|13
|8-4
|8-4
|10-2
|9-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.