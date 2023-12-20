The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at United Center, battle the Chicago Bulls (8-14). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gives the Lakers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in league).

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.

Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while putting up 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posts 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan puts up 21.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 21.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White posts 15.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso posts 9.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Lakers vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Lakers 107.8 Points Avg. 112.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 44.8% Field Goal % 48.1% 35.8% Three Point % 33.5%

