The Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) square off against the Chicago Bulls (11-17) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Lakers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Bulls 112

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 4.5)

Bulls (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-1.3)

Lakers (-1.3) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Lakers (11-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 5.7% less often than the Bulls (13-15-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44.4% of the time this season (12 out of 27), less often than Chicago's games have (17 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 13-6, while the Bulls are 6-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers rank 17th in the NBA with 113.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 113.5 points allowed per game.

This season, Los Angeles is pulling down 44.4 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.9 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Lakers are averaging 27.1 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.7 turnovers per game, Los Angeles ranks 19th in the NBA. It forces 13.0 turnovers per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers are draining 10.6 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they own a 34.8% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

