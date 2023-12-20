Lakers vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Chicago Bulls (11-17), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at United Center, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|224.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-4)
|224
|-184
|+154
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info
|Lakers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Bulls Injury Report
|Lakers vs Bulls Prediction
|Lakers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Bulls Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Bulls
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 113.3 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.
- These teams rack up a combined 223.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago is 13-15-0 ATS this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Anthony Davis
|28.5
|-105
|24.6
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-118
|25.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Anthony Davis or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
|Bulls
|+25000
|+10000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.