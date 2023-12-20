The Chicago Bulls (11-17), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at United Center, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 224.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-4) 224 -184 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.5 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 113.3 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 223.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago is 13-15-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Davis 28.5 -105 24.6 LeBron James 25.5 -118 25.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Anthony Davis or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Lakers and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Bulls +25000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.