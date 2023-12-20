The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings are 14-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

Kings vs. Kraken Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 100 (11th) Goals 89 (25th) 66 (1st) Goals Allowed 105 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 12 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (16th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings offense's 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Kings have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 66 (only 2.4 per game).

With a +34 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.

