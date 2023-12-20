Kings vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings are 14-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 28 games this season.
Kings vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|100 (11th)
|Goals
|89 (25th)
|66 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (24th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (16th)
|12 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (16th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings offense's 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Kings have allowed the fewest goals in NHL action this season with 66 (only 2.4 per game).
- With a +34 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the league.
