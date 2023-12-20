Kings vs. Kraken December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Fiala and Vince Dunn are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kings vs. Kraken Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max,BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Players to Watch
- Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting 29 points in 28 games.
- Fiala has chipped in with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists).
- Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 18 assists in 28 games for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 154 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has recorded 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 10.9%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 26 total points (0.8 per game).
- Dunn is a top contributor for Seattle, with 25 total points this season. In 33 games, he has netted four goals and provided 21 assists.
- This season, Eeli Tolvanen has nine goals and 12 assists for Los Angeles.
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a 5-9-1 record this season, with an .884 save percentage (61st in the league). In 17 games, he has 382 saves, and has given up 50 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|3rd
|3.57
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|28th
|1st
|2.36
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|16th
|4th
|33.6
|Shots
|30.1
|21st
|2nd
|26.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.6
|6th
|16th
|21.65%
|Power Play %
|20.59%
|19th
|3rd
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.72%
|19th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.