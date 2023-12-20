Kevin Fiala and Vince Dunn are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings face the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting 29 points in 28 games.

Fiala has chipped in with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists).

Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 18 assists in 28 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 154 saves.

Kraken Players to Watch

Oliver Bjorkstrand has recorded 10 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 16 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.8 shots per game and shooting 10.9%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 26 total points (0.8 per game).

Dunn is a top contributor for Seattle, with 25 total points this season. In 33 games, he has netted four goals and provided 21 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has nine goals and 12 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a 5-9-1 record this season, with an .884 save percentage (61st in the league). In 17 games, he has 382 saves, and has given up 50 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kings vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.7 28th 1st 2.36 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 4th 33.6 Shots 30.1 21st 2nd 26.3 Shots Allowed 28.6 6th 16th 21.65% Power Play % 20.59% 19th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 19th

