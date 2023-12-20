The Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) will aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

The Kings have put up a 6-3-1 record during their last 10 contests. They have scored 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.2%) while allowing 20 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Kings vs. Kraken Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-165)

Kings (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have finished 2-4-6 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 18-6-4.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-1-2) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Kings scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Los Angeles has finished 2-4-1 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals 19 times, and are 16-0-3 in those games (to record 35 points).

In the 15 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-3-1 record (23 points).

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 12-4-4 (28 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 2.7 28th 1st 2.36 Goals Allowed 3.18 16th 4th 33.6 Shots 30.1 21st 2nd 26.3 Shots Allowed 28.6 6th 16th 21.65% Power Play % 20.59% 19th 3rd 86.36% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 19th

Kings vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

