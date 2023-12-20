The Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) are favorites when they host the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) on Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW. The Kings are -165 on the moneyline to win, while the Kraken have +140 moneyline odds.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT, Max, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

The Kings have gone 14-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Kraken have six wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 8-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Seattle is 2-4 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154) Trevor Moore 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-161) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-149)

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 2-8-0 6.1 2.80 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.80 2.00 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.50 2.30 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

