Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Fiala in that upcoming Kings-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Fiala has scored a goal in five of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fiala has a point in 20 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

Fiala has an assist in 17 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Fiala has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Fiala Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 29 Points 7 6 Goals 1 23 Assists 6

