Kevin Fiala Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Fiala in that upcoming Kings-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Kevin Fiala vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Fiala Season Stats Insights
- Fiala has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- Fiala has scored a goal in five of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Fiala has a point in 20 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.
- Fiala has an assist in 17 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Fiala has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.
Fiala Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|5
|29
|Points
|7
|6
|Goals
|1
|23
|Assists
|6
