Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
Should you wager on Kevin Fiala to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fiala stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.
- He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.