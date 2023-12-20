Should you wager on Kevin Fiala to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.
  • He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:33 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:21 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:30 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

