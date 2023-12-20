Will Jordan Spence Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Spence score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Spence stats and insights
- Spence is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).
- Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spence recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.