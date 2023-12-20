The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Spence score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

  • Spence is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).
  • Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

