Drew Doughty Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Fancy a bet on Doughty in the Kings-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Drew Doughty vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Doughty Season Stats Insights
- Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 25:52 per game on the ice, is +12.
- In six of 28 games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Doughty has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Doughty has an assist in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Doughty Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|5
|15
|Points
|3
|7
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|3
