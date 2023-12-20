Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Fancy a bet on Doughty in the Kings-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Drew Doughty vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus this season, in 25:52 per game on the ice, is +12.

In six of 28 games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Doughty has an assist in seven of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Doughty goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 15 Points 3 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

