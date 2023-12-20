Should you wager on Drew Doughty to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Doughty has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 29:55 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:37 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:49 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:18 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 25:20 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 27:28 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.