D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Russell put up nine points and four assists in a 114-109 loss against the Knicks.

Now let's examine Russell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.8 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.8 Assists 5.5 6.6 6.5 PRA -- 25.6 22.5 PR -- 19 16 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Russell has made 6.0 shots per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Russell's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bulls are 13th in the league, allowing 113.3 points per game.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 45 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bulls are 26th in the NBA, giving up 27.6 per game.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 36 17 4 4 2 0 1 12/18/2022 37 28 2 8 7 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.