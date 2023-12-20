Can we anticipate Carl Grundstrom finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:29 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

