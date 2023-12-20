Will Carl Grundstrom Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
Can we anticipate Carl Grundstrom finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Grundstrom stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Grundstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 4-0
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
