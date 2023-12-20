Will Blake Lizotte Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 20?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lizotte stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Lizotte has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Lizotte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
