The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Lizotte has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

