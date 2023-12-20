Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Two games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the UC Davis Aggies and the Stanford Cardinal.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Davis Aggies at Stanford Cardinal
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|Pac-12 Network
|Boise State Broncos vs. UCSD Tritons
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
