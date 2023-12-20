For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Arthur Kaliyev a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

Kaliyev has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (five shots).

Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Kaliyev averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:08 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:22 Away W 5-2

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

