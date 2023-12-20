Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you're considering a bet on Kopitar against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Anze Kopitar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kopitar has a point in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 14 of 28 games this year, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 5 29 Points 3 13 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

