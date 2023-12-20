Anze Kopitar Game Preview: Kings vs. Kraken - December 20
Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you're considering a bet on Kopitar against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anze Kopitar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
|Kings vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Kraken Prediction
|Kings vs Kraken Player Props
|Kings vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Kings vs Kraken
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kopitar Season Stats Insights
- In 28 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.
- In 12 of 28 games this season, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Kopitar has a point in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.
- In 14 of 28 games this year, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kopitar Stats vs. the Kraken
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|28
|Games
|5
|29
|Points
|3
|13
|Goals
|2
|16
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.