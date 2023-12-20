The Chicago Bulls and Anthony Davis will clash when the Bulls (11-17) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-12) at United Center on Wednesday, December 20 beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 1180.3 1006.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.2 35.9 Fantasy Rank 6 36

Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 2.9 assists and 12.5 boards per contest.

The Lakers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (17th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (14th in the NBA).

Los Angeles ranks 12th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Lakers connect on 3.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (28th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.9.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.7 per game (19th in the league) and force 13 (20th in NBA play).

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (posting 109.9 points per game, 27th in league, while giving up 113.3 per contest, 13th in NBA) and have a -96 scoring differential.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the NBA at 42.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 45 its opponents average.

The Bulls knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (16th in NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.4 per game at 37.7%.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.4 (first in league) while its opponents average 14.

Anthony Davis vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 0.8 -3.3 Usage Percentage 26.8% 23.1% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 51% Total Rebound Pct 19.2% 16.9% Assist Pct 13.3% 16.1%

